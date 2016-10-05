BC to show off school spirit with plenty of homecoming events





Bakersfield College is going all out with this semester’s homecoming event. This year’s homecoming is centered on the Homecoming Football Game on Saturday, Oct. 22. The theme for the year will be called “Building a Better Renegade Knight: #aBetterBC.” The homecoming event will be a week long starting from Monday Oct. 17 and finishing on Saturday Oct. 22. For the full experience, you can find more information online and download the homecoming packet at bakersfieldcollege.edu/homecoming.

BC is asking students to show what Renegade pride means in any spirited way and record it. Email your clip to studentlife@bakersfieldcollege.edu. Videos will be publicly showcased during the event. Voting for the Best BC Channel spot will be held from noon on Oct. 19 until 3 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 22.

The talent show is coming up also. The BC Got Talent competition is in its third year. Performers will be judged by a panel. It will be centered around routines, comedy acts, magic shows, vocal or instrumental performance. All acts are limited to a maximum of four minutes on a stage that will be held in the Bakersfield College cafeteria. You can sign up in the library and you must check-in with the Office of Student Life by 4:45 p.m.

One thing students enjoy about this event is the homecoming team competitions as well as individual competitions. Because of the prizes and incentives to participate students, staff, faculty, and even alumni are encouraged to be a part of a team and participate in the one on one events.

One thing unique to this 2016 homecoming is the BC “Quidditch” Game. During the game BC is going to give students the chance to shine like the boy with the scar on his forehead. Just like Harry Potter, during this game, the team members will have to carry a broom between in their legs at all times. The tournament will consist of as many teams sign up, and can include students, faculty and staff. Prizes will be rewarded based on a first, second and third place.

This homecoming is going to be bigger than ever. And this week-long celebration will include honors to our traditions and history as well as new events like the homecoming parade, student organization competitions, talent show, office decoration party, a pep rally, tailgating, and surprise events that are also going to be new.

On Oct. 19, students will be able to purchase street tacos on the campus and listen to the music our school will be jamming from stereo support systems. BCSGA officers will also be making $5 tie-dye shirts that are free if you have a BCSGA/KVC sticker.

On Oct. 20, get fired up to see an army of cheerleaders and football players pumping up the crowd from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Students, children, and BC alumni are all invited to attend the celebration.

Of course the more people that participate the more fun the event will be. So be aware of the BC Pride that is going to go on during the week all the way until the game on Saturday.

One thing the office of Student Life encourages is that all participants and community entities go above and beyond this year, and make walkable floats that are going to catch the eyes of all the spectators. Entries must use a homecoming theme for their floats and floats will be judged by their creativity and Renegade pride.

A traditional part of our homecoming week is the homecoming royalty court. It is a nomination to showcase a few outstanding students at Bakersfield College.

The homecoming royalty court is comprised of four students who shall represent the college and student body at various campus and community events throughout the year. Last year the winner was put in the newspaper and became popular for the rest of the semester.

This year the department of activities will set up bumper balls for students to participate in. These work by inflating a large plastic ball with an opening for one person. Once you are in then the games will begin. The games give students a chance to find other students who share similar interests. And can even build self-esteem in the students.

There was a bungee-run taking place as well as a game of volleyball going on right across from the library for last year’s homecoming week. Many new students were glad to see that our school had such Renegade pride. And BC plans to keep it that way by doing even more than before. You can bet that this year will be even bigger.