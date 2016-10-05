Random Renegade: Jeff Huston

Jeff Huston is one of the newest faculty members at Bakersfield College. As an instructor in the Fine Arts Department, he will be spearheading an all new digital arts media program. The program is designed to introduce students to the post-production side of video.

“If you are interested in breaking into cinematography, if you are interested in film, if you are interested in animation, if you are interested in working on the video end of advertising and movie production, these are the classes you want to take,” Huston explained. “My real passion is bringing digital media to the fine arts world.”

Huston’s education is primarily in studio art. His degrees include a B.A. in sculpture and drawing and an M.F.A. in studio art with film and experimental media. Huston chose to seek a position at Bakersfield College because he has a real passion for teaching cinematography and digital media.

Working in video production for 15 years, he noticed a large gap between student readiness when they entered the work force and industry needs. His goal is to start a program which will supply the tools students need to go out into the work force and succeed.

The new digital arts program will be offering four classes. Three of those classes: video production, digital motion, and animation will be available in the fall of 2017.

“In digital motion we really dive into After Effects and what it means to be a two-dimensional animator,” Huston said.

He is really excited to get this program in full swing.