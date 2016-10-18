Bakersfield has plenty of ways to spook yourself this year

As Halloween is just around the corner, many of us may already be deciding what costumes to wear, what parties to go to, or what events are happening. However, if you still aren’t sure about what you want to do or simply do not know what’s happening around town, there are many events from now until Halloween that may be the perfect way for you to spend this holiday.

For many young adults, Halloween is the one time of year where it is still acceptable to dress up in ridiculous costumes and go out in public. Unfortunately, it is not so easy now to find events to wear these costumes to. You can go to a party or throw one yourself, but what if you don’t have either option available?

For those who need a place to go and dress up for, the Bakersfield Fox Theater is teaming up with Cinertain Drive-In and premiering two movies on Oct. 29. Starting at 5 p.m., The Fox Theater invites people of all ages to come in costume and enjoy games, trivia and treats. At 6 p.m., the theater will premiere their feature presentation, Hocus Pocus. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children.

For those of you who enjoy the idea of dressing up and going to the movies but feel Hocus Pocus is a little too young, the Cinertain and The Velvet Darkness are also performing a shadowcast of The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Doors open at 11 p.m. There will be games and people are encouraged to still dress up. The production itself will begin at midnight.

However, not everyone thinks movie and costume when it comes to Halloween. Others look forward to scary movies and haunted houses. If you are someone who looks forward to feelings of terror you may want to go check out Talladega Frights at 3825 Riverlakes Drive. This is Bakersfield’s first permanent haunted house attraction and it has grown far larger than a simple scary maze. Hours of operation are 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursdays and Sundays and 7 p.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday. Along with the haunted house, Talladega Frights is also running a more kid-friendly attraction know as Halloween Town. Both attractions are $20 for adults and $12 for children.

The Bakersfield Escape Room is another fun, challenging, immersive, and interactive game to check out. Players get to choose from three different escape scenarios named Rescue, Winter Fall and The Crimson storm. This would be a fun group activity if you are not one to dress up. Just go for an hour and see if you can figure out the puzzle while still enjoying a little thrill.

Lastly, the Office of Student Life is throwing BC’s very own Haunted House and Masquerade Ball. On Oct. 29, at 5 p.m. in the BC Campus Center, students and families are invited for a fun and safe family event. Costumes are encouraged, however, face masks must only cover half (or less) of the face. General Admission for adults is $8, kids under 12 and students with KVC sticker is $6, and for groups of five it is $5.

If none of these local attractions and events peak your interest, there is still plenty to do around town. Many restaurants support dressing up for Halloween night and even will give away free treats if you do. There will be plenty of scary movies playing on TV and even a few Halloween themed movies coming out.

Most importantly though is to be safe this Halloween season. With all the fun and craziness happening there is plenty of danger that could happen as well. Always be alert and secure. Have a Happy Halloween!