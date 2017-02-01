How to blow off stress

The Stress Free Tips: For mental hyigene and wellness





Last year was simply draining. From dealing with mass shootings like the one in Orlando, police brutality, or the election being the highest rated reality show of the year, 2016 as a whole was very heavy. Right now, the current climate of our country is very trying and stressful.

People feel like they have to walk around on eggshells when interacting with one another, and personally I think that’s bogus.

We live in a country where we should all be treated equally, and be able to voice our opinions without having to be persecuted for it. That being said, a lot of healing has to be done moving forward. Many of us ignore our emotions, shrug them off and keep it moving. When that’s the complete opposite of what we should be doing. Here are some tips to help get through the problems we may be facing.

Journaling may sound whack, and you probably haven’t done it since elementary school, but trust me it works. You don’t have to be formal and write “Dear Diary”, just simply write. That might be the only time in the day where you are completely honest with your feelings.

It’s no secret that music can heal. Even psychologists acknowledge that music can heal people. Create a playlist of uplifting songs that will help you get into a positive headspace when you’re feeling down. I suggest Solange Knowles and Childish Gambino’s latest projects. Also look into podcasts like The Friend Zone featuring Francheska Medina, Dustin Ross, and Assante.

Take a hike! I don’t mean that literally (unless you want to take a hike), but walk. Walking is good because it actually can help you get in a better mood. It gets the blood pumping, and it releases a certain type of dopamine in the brain that can help you feel better. You don’t have to walk far, just get up and go outside and walk around for a bit.

Change of scenery. No need to go out of town for this. You can do this in your home, bedroom, and even your social media feeds. So much of what’s around us actually affects us without us really knowing it. Take a look around, do you like what you see. How does your surroundings make you feel? Do you love where you are? Do you get excited to come home and chill at the end of the day? Or is it drab and dull? When you go on social media do you feel drained? If so, that’s your fault. I admit, sometimes you just can’t help but see negative stuff online.

Remember, you curate what you want to see, and what you expose yourself to by who you follow. Pay attention to your feed. Is what you’re seeing invoking change for the better in you? If not, unapologetically unfollow them.

Life is all about elevation. Don’t waste your time on things that pull you down. 2017 has just begun and there’s so much potential to be the year that could possibly change your life for the better. All you have to do is take the first step.