Random Renegade: Sarah Baron

Every issue, The Rip will be interviewing a random faculty member at Bakersfield College about hopes and goals.

Sarah Baron





Sarah Baron is a new member of the Allied Health faculty and staff, which she started teaching a year ago. She is now teaching introduction to public health and personal health and wellness at Bakersfield College.

Baron came from Washington, D.C., 25 years ago and got recruited to work at the health department where she worked as a grant development director at the Kern County Superintendent of Schools.

Baron has a master’s in Public Health and a doctorate in education, giving her a mixture of both.

The public health science classes she teaches deal with community wellness, policies, procedures, infectious diseases, looking at environmental health, and all sorts of topics with the subject.

There are four public health courses that will be offered here at BC that will fall under the new degree including introduction to public health, personal health and wellness, drugs, health and society, and health and social justice.

These classes are all new and still have availability for anyone in the medical and health field or anyone who’s looking to work in public health careers or in science in general. The classes are also transferable to a CSU program. This could also be used as a job certificate for someone who wants to go in the health field and work with the community, or work out in the field before going to a CSU program later and wants to work for now.

Baron’s decision to come to BC comes from wanting to become part of something new and innovative by starting a public health science degree.

“Starting a new public health science degree sounds so exciting to me and I love, love public health and If you talk to some of my students they would tell you, I geek out when it comes to public health and I’m really excited to be teaching these classes.”