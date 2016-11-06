Random Renegade: David Koeth

J. R. Hensley





David Koeth has been interested in art since grade school.

“It was something I enjoyed, and got good grades in it,” he said.

He was originally planning on being a high school art teacher, but instead switched over to graphic design.

“You go into the arts, but there is an idea of also having to be able to make a living. For me it made sense to do something in the visual arts but also do something that I could support myself. So, that’s how I ended up majoring in graphic design,” explained Koeth.

Koeth graduated with a bachelor’s in graphic design from the University of Akron in Ohio.

The summer after he graduated him and his wife, then girlfriend, Diana, decided to move to California.

A job at a small ad agency is what brought him and his family to Bakersfield. He only worked there for 5 months before a position at Cal State University of Bakersfield opened up for a graphic designer.

Koeth worked for CSUB for 20 years, developing the flyers, newsletters, or ads to help promote the school.

In 2002 a job opening for a teacher in graphic design opened up at BC and he made the switch.

“I’ve been happy as a clam ever since,” he said.

During his time at the BC campus he served as the chair of the art department for 8 years.

Koeth has two pieces of his own creations on display at the Bakersfield Museum of Art, and another hanging in his office that he collaborated with Nano Rubio on.