Random Renegade: David Koeth

Every issue, The Rip will be interviewing a random faculty member at Bakersfield College about hopes and goals.

J. R. Hensley

J. R. Hensley, Reporter
November 6, 2016

David Koeth has been interested in art since grade school.

“It was something I enjoyed, and got good grades in it,” he said.

He was originally planning on being a high school art teacher, but instead switched over to graphic design.

“You go into the arts, but there is an idea of also having to be able to make a living. For me it made sense to do something in the visual arts but also do something that I could support myself. So, that’s how I ended up majoring in graphic design,” explained Koeth.

Koeth graduated with a bachelor’s in graphic design from the University of Akron in Ohio.

The summer after he graduated him and his wife, then girlfriend, Diana, decided to move to California.

A job at a small ad agency is what brought him and his family to Bakersfield. He only worked there for 5 months before a position at Cal State University of Bakersfield opened up for a graphic designer.

Koeth worked for CSUB for 20 years, developing the flyers, newsletters, or ads to help promote the school.

In 2002 a job opening for a teacher in graphic design opened up at BC and he made the switch.

“I’ve been happy as a clam ever since,” he said.

During his time at the BC campus he served as the chair of the art department for 8 years.

Koeth has two pieces of his own creations on display at the Bakersfield Museum of Art, and another hanging in his office that he collaborated with Nano Rubio on.

