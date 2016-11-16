District responds to Kalivas case

Chris Hine, general counsel for the Kern Community College District, said the district is, “pleased that the actions of Bakersfield College athletic director Sandi Taylor were vindicated by the verdict,” following a lawsuit in which Bill Kalivas, a former wrestling and golf coach at Bakersfield College, sued the KCCD over health and safety concerns.

Hine said while the KCCD is disappointed with the verdict, the fact that the jury awarded Kalivas a mere $13,000 dollars when he asked for over $400,000 shows his case lacked validity. “The District is disappointed in the jury’s finding that there was any liability but we are pleased that the actions of Bakersfield College athletic director Sandi Taylor were vindicated by the verdict. We also believe that the large difference between what was demanded, $400,000, and what was awarded, less than $13,000, speaks volumes about the validity of this case. The District is still reviewing its options with regard to challenging the verdict,” Hine said.

Arnold Anchordoquy, a lawyer for the local firm Clifford and Brown, represented the KCCD in the case.

Anchordoquy said that the jurors ruled in Kalivas favor because the instructions were complicated, which resulted in the jurors misinterpreting the jury instructions. “[It’s] complicated, it’s very complex. Lawyers have a hard time reading it, let alone the jurors,” he said.

Anchordoquy said he believes the verdict would have gone in favor of the KCCD if the instructions were not so vague. According to Anchordoquy, the jurors sent the judge multiple questions, and were referenced back to the instructions, leaving the jurors with confusion.

Anchordoquy said the district has filed for a post-trial motion, which could be heard this year. Anchordoquy said the case is still open as of right now, and will be heard based upon the courts calendar.