Power outage leaves students frustrated





A power outage caused by a fallen tree and a downed transformer resulted in the cancelation of classes on Monday morning. On Jan. 23 an email alert and text were sent out to students and staff at 9:16 a.m., though many students were already on campus before the alerts were received.

Other students were left inconvenienced as some had a far commute. Diana Lopez, 20, did not know until she was on campus when a woman in the parking lot informed her. Lopez had driven from Arvin and by the time she received an alert she was already at school. Lopez felt inconvenienced, but regardless she believes the campus is doing a good job of communicating with students and forgives the timing because of the power outage.

Others had no form of transportation and had to improvise their schedules. Jose Aguilar, 19, was dropped off at school and only found out when he arrived at his classroom building and found it locked. Aguilar received no alert, and found himself stranded until his next class at 1 p.m.

“I will have to either walk home, which is an hour walk, or have to get a ride with a friend,” he said.

Juventino Contreras, 25, did not receive a call, email, or text, but found out online at around 8 a.m. and came to campus to make sure classes were actually canceled. Contreras only had one class for the day and shared his frustrations by saying he came for nothing and that this is the second time this has happened.

This the second time a fallen tree has caused problems on campus, three years ago on January 23, 2014 a tree fell and landed on a student. Sara Jones lay trapped for close to 30 minutes before the Fire Department arrived.