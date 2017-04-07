Manos wins SGA presidential election alongside new senators and VP





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The winners for the BCGSA election results were announced in the Fireside Room on April 6 at 5 p.m. The voter turnout percentage was 2.81 percent with 579 total votes out of 20,606 students for spring 2017.

Dezi Von Manos won the president election with 265 votes ahead of the runner-up Daniel Mechem, who received 246 votes.

The vice president will be Lawrence Salcido Jr. who received 452 votes running against no competition.

The director of student organizations will be Dontae Smith, who received 444 votes running unopposed.

BC’s new student trustee is Rayven Webb, who won with 452 votes also unopposed.

All candidates for senator were elected, as there were enough senator seats to accommodate those running, including Erika Alvarez with256 votes, Mustafa Barraj with 185 votes, Juan Francisco Cantu with 187 votes, Jose Manuel Cortez with 185 votes, Emmanuel Limaco with 198 votes, Jose E. Lopez with 187 votes, Brittney Lumsden-Ross with 211 votes, Ganae Romo with 192 votes, Nisha Sharma with 204 votes, and James Michael Tompkins with 195 votes.

The new student government will begin their time in office starting in the summer through the spring of 2018.