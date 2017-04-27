The news site of Bakersfield College

Financial Aid deals with issues of inaccurate balances on students accounts

Mario Saldaña, Digital Content Editor
April 27, 2017

Recently Bakersfield College has been going through some technical difficulties with financial aid, which have resulted in in inaccurate balances on student accounts. At this time No students will be dropped from classes as they fix this issue by May 1st.

An email was sent to many students from Nicky Damania, regarding the financial balances issue for students.

“Bakersfield College has been experiencing technical difficulties that resulted in inaccurate student account financial balances.  In many cases, student accounts erroneously reflected no BOG waiver and higher cost out of pocket expense to students. We have identified the issue and are working diligently to resolve the problem. No students will be dropped during our corrective process. We are expecting to have the matter fixed by May 1st. Please check your Inside BC message boards for any updates.

“At Bakersfield College, we strive to deliver the best quality service to our students. Please be patient with us while we improve our software to increase the accuracy of your account balance. We apologize for the inconvenience and look forward to serving you soon.”

Any problems or questions about the regarding your account, or if you have been affected please call (661) 395-4428 or email the Financial Aid at bc_finaid@bakersfieldcollege.edu.

