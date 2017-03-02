John Wick returns for a must see action packed sequel

After three long years of waiting, Keanu Reeves returns as John Wick in the second action-packed film directed by Chad Stahelski and David Leitch. The first movie was introduced in early 2014 as Keanu Reeves made his debut as a hit man for the mafia.

The second film is introduced with an action packed scene of John Wick (Keanu Reeves) stealing his car back from a well-trained posse of criminals. With being barely intact after the evening’s conflict, Wick arrives home with yet more trouble. He is being called back to the criminal underworld due to mistakenly getting back into the business in the last movie. After Wick refuses the offer of going back, his house and belongings are set ablaze, forcing him to further carry out his duties and then seek revenge on a new enemy.

Even more conflict arrives in the middle of the film due to a dramatic plot twist between Wick and his newfound enemy. As tensions rise even higher, a bounty is put on John Wick as he tries to flee from danger time and time again. Everyone in the criminal underworld is out to get the money put on Wick’s life.

Wick has no other choice but to receive help from an old friend from the business, who is actually just a former enemy. Seeing that they both have something to gain from this alliance, they team up against the odds. Wick’s former enemy sees to it that none of his men harm John as he proceeds in his task to track down his new opponent, and in return his life will be spared.

Towards the end, Wick finally ends the life of his enemy. The only catch is he broke a major rule in the criminal underworld by doing so on the grounds of the mafia safe zone. By this act of foolishness, John’s life is now at risk by the head of the criminal underworld. With only minutes to get away, the movie ends with all eyes on John Wick. Needless to say, I will be seeing the third and possible final part of this trilogy.

Being an action film, there is plenty of hand-to-hand combat. I find this to be very pleasing because it is really Keanu Reeves fighting these men instead of a stunt double and some visual effects thrown in to make things look flashy. This movie was choreographed to the nines. Reeves excellently plays this ex-con like it is his actual profession. I would definitely recommend this film to any action fans out there; John Wick 2 is a must see.

(5 stars out of 5)