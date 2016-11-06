In its inaugural season, men’s soccer has shown growth





The Bakersfield College Renegades have found a victory within its conference during the last four games, beating Antelope Valley 2-1. The Renegades (1-5) are in the bottom of the group, but still have a chance to move up since three of the six teams in the conference are really close.

The Renegades have four games left in November and all those four are potential games that can help the Renegades move up their conference. Though for the Renegades, this means a loss would be crucial to the ending of their season.

Key games that BC can win are Antelope Valley (1-2-3) which are just up by two ties, which, with a win from them which they have already achieved can move them up, but that’s their last opponent of the season to get there with a positive look. They must first face Citrus (2-3-1) On Nov. 1 at home who are in third place right now, which they lost to on Oct. 14 3-2.

On Oct. 4 the same week as facing Citrus, they will face Canyons (2-3-1) who are tied with Citrus in the standings. The Last time BC faced them was on Oct. 18 losing 3-1 even though Bakersfield was pretty dangerous during that game with 20 shots, 9 of them at goal with 13 of them in the first half.

The toughest game out of the four would be second-place Glendale (3-1-2), which would be an away game for BC.

Key players that could help the Renegades reach those wins against these teams and, make an impact are right wing freshman Edwin Bernal, who is having a tremendous season with eight goals and three assists and 20 shots, and freshman goalkeeper Frank Arreola who has two wins and eight losses this season, but has a shutout and 72 saves, and could help the Renegades stay alive and help them move up to third.

The Bakersfield College Renegades have a game against Citrus on Nov. 1.

