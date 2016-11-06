Women’s soccer looking to finish the season strong





The Bakersfield College women’s soccer team (8-6-2 overall, 2-2 Western State Conference-East) has won two straight games after being on a four-game losing streak.

The Renegades beat Victor Valley College 2-0 on Oct. 21. Amelia Lopez scored the first goal for the Renegades with an assist from Emily Teutimez. Elizabeth Norton scored the second goal on an assist from Odalys Espinoza.

BC was able to get 10 shots on goal, but they were only able to put two in the net.

Alondra Villa was the goalkeeper for the Renegades and made three saves on the three shots that Victor Valley had.

BC then went on to beat Antelope Valley College 2-0 on Oct. 25.

Odalys Espinoza scored in the 31st minute on an assist from Sabrina Sanchez to put the Renegades up 1-0.

Iris Pineda scored in the 70th minute on an assist from Alexandria Castro to push the score to 2-0.

BC had nine shots on goal, but Gabriela Espinoza managed to make seven saves for Antelope Valley. Alondra Villa made three saves for the Renegades.

BC is currently in third place in the Western State Conference-East standings.

They have four games left in the season. The Renegades next and last home game will be Nov. 8 against Victor Valley College and their last game of the season will be Nov. 11 against Antelope Valley College.