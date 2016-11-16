Men’s soccer closes out difficult season with a solid victory





The Bakersfield College soccer team finished its first regular season after three decades without a team, but it was still not enough to move up the ranks in their conference, ending up in last place and not making a playoff run.

The Renegades faced Antelope Valley at home and earned a win, after losing 4-2 on an away game to Glendale, and two at home against Citrus and Canyons.

The game against Citrus on Nov. 1 was a close one. Down by a goal in the first half of the game, the Renegades had a total of 15 shots to pull off either a tie or a win, but were unable to find the back of the net. As for Citrus, they ended up shutting out BC 2-0 after scoring a late goal in the 90th minute.

It was the same story when BC faced Canyons at home Nov. 4, as the Renegades ended the game with 21 shots, but still had no luck scoring.

Canyons found a goal in the first half and also in the early minutes of the second half for a 2-0 victory.

BC visited Glendale on Nov. 8 and broke through with two goals but lost 4-2. Marshall Compton and Alberto Munoz lit up the scoreboard for the Renegades, but was clearly not enough to pull off a win against Glendale.

On Nov. 11, the Renegades snapped their losing streak after a win at home against Antelope Valley that ended 3-2. BC got the game started with an early goal in the first half by Cain Perez, but Antelope Valley responded with two goals, giving them a short-lived lead that was ended by a goal from BC’s Jorge Reyes after Antelope Valley received a red card. The goal left the game tied as the first half ended.

The Renegades went on to win the match in the second half, following a penalty kick awarded to BC. Edwin Bernal, who had nine goals this season, took the shot, giving them a 3-2 lead.

Though some kind of drama happened on the pitch when AVC was awarded a penalty kick that could have tied the game, but the call was reversed by the referees, so no penalty kick was awarded, saving BC to hold on to the lead untill the end of the game.

The soccer team ended their season on a good note, but it was not enough to secure a spot for a run at the playoffs. In the Western State-South Conference, the Renegades ended up in last place, with a record of two wins and eight losses with a .200 winning percentage.

Though it was a hard season for the returning soccer team, many of the athletes might now feel comfortable playing at a college level for next season.