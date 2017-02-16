Men’s swim team trains hard for upcoming Mt. SAC swim meet





Head coach Matt Moon and assistant coach Pat Zuniga are ready to lead the Bakersfield College men’s swimming team this season, and the team is ready to compete.

The team had its first meet on Feb. 10 at the WSC Pentathlon in Ventura. Though harsh weather made it difficult for the swimmers to perform, Moon believes that his team did well. He noticed some time improvements and personal bests, which he was very excited about, from the team even with the circumstance of inclement weather.

The team has a few returning swimmers from last semester, including Steve Santana, Brian Bender, Juan Escalante, Ezequiel Garcia, and Cesar Zepada.Moon and Zuniga make sure that their team are fit by having their swimmers practice more than six times a week, and he feels like the team is committed to practice, even with what goes on out of the pool, such as academic performance.

“Our freshman class have been really stepping up lately and have impressed me during practice sessions,” said Moon. “In the water, we practice about six times a week if we don’t have a meet, so we are all out here swimming a lot, and on land we use weights as well to keep the swimmers really busy.” Soon, Moon will begin setting up the swimmers in their respective type of competition, to prepare for the next meet, ensuring each of his guys are ready to compete at their highest. BC’s next swim meet will be away at the Mt. SAC invite at Mt. SAC on Feb. 24 and 25.