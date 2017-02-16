Men’s tennis seeking first win of season





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

After a rocky start to the season, the Bakersfield College men’s tennis team hopes to make a comeback. The team has started this season with a three-match losing streak, falling to Saddleback, Reedley, and Glendale. They also have had several matches which were postponed because of the rain. “You know we attempted to play Victor Valley, but we couldn’t because of the rain. Luckily these non-league matches can be rescheduled” said head coach Nick Jacobs.

“This team is maybe not as skilled, and I don’t mean that in a bad way because they try really hard, and they are good. A lot of them just haven’t had much experience. Like going to out-of- town tournaments and what not.”

“They’re a young team, and they just have a lot of things to get used to. In Bakersfield, tennis hasn’t been as good, so they’re not used to the competition especially on the community college level where there’s a lot.”

This season, the Renegades welcome back three returners. From last year, Austin Lux has returned, and from a few years’ prior, Chanerien UL and Fabian Cardenas have also returned. Each are at the top spots on the team.

The roster also features 13 freshmen who are ready to learn and grow as the season progresses.

“I told them, ‘The wins will come. Don ‘t worry about other teams.’ They know what they need to do. We’ve had some leads where we ended up losing, so they are getting an understanding of what it takes,” said Jacobs.

Jan. 28 was one such of those matches, during which BC eventually lost the day despite taking four of nine matches. The Renegades face LA Pierce at home Feb. 16, beginning at 2 p.m. at the BC Tennis Courts.