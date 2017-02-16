Renegades toss shutout vs. Taft

The Bakersfield College softball team started off the season a little slow with three losses but quickly bounced back in an impressive 7-0 win at their home opener against Taft College on Feb. 9.

The Renegades offense scored three runs in the bottom of the second inning. After Alyssa Gonzales drew a walk from Taft pitcher Andrea Garner, Mckenna Valencia hit a double, sending Gonzales to third base. Back-to-back walks to Janelle Gutierrez and Alyssa Ruiz scored Gonzales from third.

Up by one with only one out, Chelsea Herrera’s grounder forced out Valencia at home, despite a close call at the plate. Kathryn Alderete then singled, bringing Gutierrez and Ruiz home, giving the Renegades a 3-0 lead.

The Renegades came back in the bottom of the third to score two more runs on a single by Naisemarie Ubay that scored Alexis Solis and Gonzales. The third inning for Bakersfield was one of the busiest for their offense, as they scored two runs on four hits. In the bottom of the sixth inning, BC scored two more runs on as Alexis Solis drove in Kathryn Alderete and Zailey Luna.

Defense was a big factor in keeping the game scoreless for Bakersfield, along with successful pitching by Valencia, who pitched six innings and faced 23 batters, allowing only two hits and three walks, while striking out six.

Solis closed out the game in relief, giving up no runs on two hits in the final frame. Garner pitched a complete game, resulting in her first loss of the season, facing 30 batters, allowing seven hits, three walks, giving up seven runs, and two strikeouts.

BC head coach Christie Hill was happy with the performance of her team, and felt like the team has finally found their stride after losing three games in a row and will use that night’s win as momentum.

“I think the team played this game really well, and we hit the ball really well, and we had a really good defense tonight with solid pitching from Mckenna for six innings and Alexis Solis closing out the game and shutting them down,” Hill said, “we were a little more focused tonight. Even though we were at the home opener, we seemed a little more focused, I think we are more ready for this season. We saw how we struggled with defense in earlier games, but tonight we showed that we can play defense and offense really well.”