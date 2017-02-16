Women’s tennis hot, on nine-match streak





The Bakersfield College women’s tennis team has started this season winning its first seven matches, including two Western State Conference matches. The Renegades have three returning sophomores and five freshmen.

Last year, the team started with a winning streak followed by back and forth wins and losses throughout the rest of the season. This season, the women have won three matches by 9-0 scores, and have only had one close match, a 5-4 win over Hope International.

“When I had first started here, there wasn’t a women’s team, so I got about six women. They weren’t the best, but they were hard working,” said head coach Nick Jacobs. “After that, my friend Nick Loudermilk came and helped me with the women. He’s been all over the place, and he knows a lot about the game because this is what he does.” They have three sophomores returning in Brittany Aguilar, Kaylee Defrees and Riley Tucker. They are all expected to be do well this season. “Riley is our number two this year. Brittany went down from two to three, Kaylee has a number four spot,” said Jacobs.

“We’ve got a couple girls from around town, Wasco, and Delano who have helped out with the depth a lot.”

The Renegades played Santa Barbara in a match Feb. 14 and travel to Santa Monica on Feb. 16. Those two games are expected to be tough, but the team feels they will win. BC hosts Orange Coast on Feb. 21 and Antelope Valley on Feb. 23.