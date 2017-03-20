Softball hopes to keep groove after win streak ends at seven

J.R. Hensley Sophomore utility player Kathryn Alderete connects for a base hit March 11 vs. Fresno.





The Bakersfield College softball team had been on a seven-game winning streak before suffering three straight losses starting with their March 9 defeat at the hands of Moorpark.

During that seven-game winning streak, the Renegades outscored their opponents 94-16, including back-to-back 25-run performances in a doubleheader against Santa Monica on Feb. 28. Both games were called prior to completing all seven innings due to a run limit or “mercy rule.”

The three most recent games, all losses, were a little tougher for the Renegades, who were outscored by their opponents 26-2. In those games, BC was shut down by tough pitching.

The game against Moorpark on March 9 started the three-game losing streak with a final score of 10-1. The Renegades were able to get just one hit against Moorpark pitcher Caitlin Vinyard, who is having an outstanding season with a 10-0 record. Vinyard pitched six innings, recording six strikeouts.

BC pitcher Mckenna Valencia allowed eight hits and 10 walks, and she was relieved in the fifth inning by Alexis Solis. The only run by BC was a home run by Alyssa Gonzalez.

On March 11, BC played a doubleheader against different teams, losing to Fresno City 4-0 and Mt. San Antonio 12-2. Solis started against Fresno, pitching all seven innings with three strikeouts and five hits. Fresno pitcher Raven DeLeon pitched the distance, allowing just one hit. Fresno’s Amanda Metz hit a home run in the top of the third inning to give Fresno a 4-0 lead.

Mt. San Antonio pitcher Tiffany Kennedy-Cummings improved her record to 7-0 against BC. She struck out eight and allowed three hits.

Mt. San Antonio reliever Sarah Wapner allowed BC’s two runs in the sixth inning. The runs scored on RBIs by Yesenia Saldana and Solis.

“If we go out and play one pitch at a time, one out at a time and one at bat at a time, we will be fine. We have to play our game no matter who we are playing against,” BC coach Chrisite Hill explained on how they will find their winning rhythm back.

The BC softball team’s next game will be at home against Ventura at 5 p.m. March 16.