Bakersfield swim team on their way to compete in the WSC champions

On March 31, the Bakersfield College swimming team went to Allan Hancock for the Western State Conference #3 with four different schools participating. The BC men and women swim team finished third out of five teams with 168 points overall from the competitions, while Ventura won first place at the meet with a total of 241 points

combined.

Jennifer Quan placed fourth in the 200-yard fly with 2:39.83 and placed third in the 500-yard free with 5:40.09, and Niquolette Rimer placed second in the 200-yard free with 2:54.37. The swimmers that scored the most individual points for BC men and women swimming team were Brian Bender, who placed fourth in 200-yard free with 58.95, and won first with 200-yard breast in 2:22.49, and Andrew Martinez, who placed second 200-yard fly with 2:07:77 and third in the 500yard free with 5:13.38.

Kenneth Rodriguez won first in the 200-yard back with 2:12.81, and Francisco Montoya placed fourth in the 1,000-yard free and third in the 200-yard breast. Coach Matthew Moon went on to explain how his team did well and was happy on where they finished but believes they can finish a little bit better by pushing themselves a little more. “Overall the team did good, but we have to be a little more aggressive, because I feel like that’s somewhere where we lack, and that can affect us.

So that is what we are going to have to work on from here to our next meet, but we are really stepping up, especially with times,” said coach Moon. They will be heading to Western State Conference Champions at Allan Hancock, which will take place on April 20, 21, and 22. After that meet, both swim teams will have one more meet for the season, which will be the CCCAA State Champions at East LA on May 4, 5, and 6.