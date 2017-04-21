Women set to advance; men to stay at home

The Bakersfield College women’s tennis team ended the regular season with a 10-2 conference record and 18-5 overall record. The Renegades finished in a three-way tie for first place to make the postseason. The men’s team finished 4-6 in conference and 6-11 overall and did not qualify for postseason. Just before spring break, the women’s team earned itself the title of Western State Conference co-champions and several individuals were honored.

Riley Tucker, Brittany Aguilar, Serena Contreras and Ariana Acevedo all earned allconference spots. Tucker won first team allconference for No. 2 singles, and Contreras earned second-team all-conference at No. 6 singles. Tucker and Aguilar won first-team all-conference honors in doubles with their undefeated record in conference as well as Contreras and Acevedo, who never lost during the season.

“Our girls have had a great season. This has definitely been one of the best if not the best season women’s tennis has had. All the girls did a fantastic job, and I know they’ll do fine in the Ojai Tournament,” said head coach Nick Jacobs.

On April 11, the women played Orange Coast in a Southern California Regional Quarterfinal, and lost 5-4 in a close match that came down to the wire. Starting April 27, the women’s team will be participating in the CCCAA State Ojai Tournament where they will be playing their final matches of the 2017 season. Even though the men are not advancing, Jacobs was pleased with the team’s effort. “I’m very proud of our men’s tennis team. They’ve grown a lot from the beginning of the season, and I can’t wait to see what they do next year,” Jacobs said.