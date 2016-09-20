Use of service dogs at BC on the rise
Service dogs provide more than mobility assistance; some, like Wafi, allow students to fully enjoy the college experience
September 20, 2016
As the number of service animals on Bakersfield College’s campus increases, so does awareness about what these animals can do for disabled students and veterans.
Dr. Terri Goldstein, director of Disabled Students Programs and Services at Bakersfield College, believes there is a specific reason for the increase in service animals.
“I think there’s a lot more awareness. That’s why you’re seeing a lot more service dogs. I think we’re learning what dogs can do for people,” Goldstein said.
Goldstein estimates there are 6 or 7 service dogs currently at Bakersfield College, and there could be two more by next fall. She said there is no limit to the amount of dogs that can be on school grounds as long as they are properly registered.
According to Goldstein, there is a formal process one must go through before they are allowed to bring a service animal to school. “To get a service dog you got to go through your doctor and get a prescription and train the dog. The dog can be formally trained, it can be self-trained, but it has to be under the owner’s control at all times,” she said.
Service animals should be registered with the city and also have the blue square harness on their body that identifies the dog as a service animal.
There are two classifications of service animals that are permitted on campus: service dogs and therapy dogs.
“If it’s a service dog, there are two different types of dogs, so a service dog performs a service. They are the ones guiding people that are blind, that are hearing ear dogs. I’ve seen balance dogs that help people balance, wheel chairs, all kinds of different dogs. There are dogs that can smell if someone is going to have a seizure, there’s dogs that can remind people to take medications,” Goldstein said.
Goldstein explained that as long as the dog is a working animal, they are allowed to go anywhere with their owner.
“Service dogs, if it’s a working dog, they don’t have to bring it in to get permission, the dog is allowed to go wherever the owner goes,” Goldstein said.
Therapy dogs are dogs that do not perform a service such as assisting the blind or hearing dogs. Instead, they are mostly used for comfort and emotional support. For example, a veteran who has PTSD could use a service dog to help them wake up from a bad dream and calm them down. These dogs are becoming more and more prevalent due to the fact that many people are finding out just how useful they can be.
Goldstein says there is no guarantee the dog will be allowed on campus.
“Therapy dogs are more of a comfort animal. Also, they do not perform a service so they may or may not be allowed on campus. It’s a case-by-case basis. It depends on the need of the person, and also the behavior of the animal,” Goldstein said.
Goldstein said that in her three years as the Director of Disabled Students Programs and Services, she has not had any reported incidents of service dogs being a distraction.
Denise Martinez, 22, a student at Bakersfield College, was born without eyes. She says her service dog Wafi, a 2-year-old black lab, helps her get around and feel comfortable in her daily life.
“She makes me feel comfortable in a number of ways. Number one being that I don’t have to worry about where I’m going, she pretty much takes me to where I need to go,” said Martinez.
While Martinez’s dog is legally a service animal, she can also be considered a therapy dog because of the tight bond that Martinez has formed with Wafi.
“She’s a good companion when I’m stressed out with classes, I just sit and love on her and that brings me a sense of comfort,” Martinez said.
Martinez claims having Wafi with her on a regular basis gives her a sense of independence. “It is more independence because I’m not having to hold on to somebody’s arm or use a white cane.
“It’s just like, I don’t know, it’s this awesome feeling that I get not having any sight, yet walking with a dog is like I’m walking like a sighted person.”
Martinez claims that even though she cannot see, having her service dog on campus makes her feel like she can.
“With our connection I consider her not just a person, but my actual eyes. I was born without eyeballs; she is my real eyes.” Martinez said.
This info is not correct therapy dogs are dogs that are used to comfort people after disasters or in nursing homes what Dr. Terri Goldstein, director of Disabled Students Programs and Services is referring to is a emotional support animal.
Spreading on FD. So many problems with this story. Anyone bother to read the ADA Laws and understand what they mean
As a Service Dog advocate, part of what I do is educate people on what Service Dogs are (and aren’t) and what laws apply to them. I find it deeply troubling that Dr. Goldstein, the “director of Disabled Students Programs and Services at Bakersfield College”, is providing so much false information in this interview – information that is not in line with the Americans with Disabilities Act, the law that covers Service Dog handlers and their dogs.
There are three types of dogs that all do something different for their humans: Service Dogs, Emotional Support Animals (ESAs) and Therapy Dogs.
Service Dogs are dogs that have been individually trained to do specific tasks that mitigate a person’s disability: things like pulling a wheelchair, opening doors, fetching medication, leading someone who is vision impaired, alerting to seizures or migraines, waking someone from a nightmare, turning on lights, and many other tasks. There are NO requirements for Service Dogs to be vested, carry ID, or be registered with the city. However, they must be individually trained to do something that specifically relates to the handler’s disability and the handler must be considered disabled under the law.
The “blue square harness” Goldstein mentions? Can’t be required – federal law states no specific type of vest, harness, or ID is required. State laws in most places are inline with the ADA, so it would behoove the director and other college staff to become familiar with both federal and state laws so they don’t say things that are untrue.
Emotional Support Animals (ESAs) are what Dr. Goldstein calls “Therapy Dogs.” ESAs are recommended by a medical professional for a person who has a disabling psychiatric condition and benefits in their treatment from the companionship of a pet. ESAs are just that: pets with a prescription. They require no training and they can be any type of animal, not just a dog.
Dr. Goldstein mention’s “Therapy Dogs” (ESAs) working for veterans with PTSD – another bit of misinformation. An animal that is TRAINED to wake a veteran from a nightmare or calm them person (by means of a task such as pushing into them) is a Service Dog, not an Emotional Support Animals. ESA’s only purpose is to provide companionship. A veteran with a Psychiatric Service Dog for PTSD does not have a “Therapy Dog” or ESA.
ESAs, by the way, don’t accompany their handlers into public places like Service Dogs do. There’s only special rules for them when it comes to housing (including on-campus housing at many colleges) and airline travel. They are not allowed in stores, restaurants, or the classroom.
Lastly, Therapy Dogs are actually dogs that are the personal pet of their (usually nondisabled) handler who have been trained and are part of a program that visits other people. You’ll find Therapy Dogs in hospitals, nursing homes, schools, libraries, and sometimes even on college campuses during exams. They are NOT working for a person with a disability. Therapy Dogs are not covered under any laws regarding special access so they can only visit places that aren’t pet friendly to all pets unless they’re actively visiting as part of a program. (For example, a Therapy Dog would only be permitted in the nursing home on the day they have set aside to visit, not any time else.)
So much misinformation in this article, it is pitiful the writer needs to learn about service dogs more. It sounds like she is illegally requiring stuff that can’t be require to attend College students with a service dog.
There are a number of factual errors in this article.
1. You do not ‘get a prescription’ for a service dog. You must be legally disabled, and the dog must mitigate the disability.
2. Service animals, under federal law, do not have to be registered and do not have to wear any special gear like a blue harness.
3. There are not ‘two classifications’ of service dogs. Either a dog is a service dog or it isn’t.
4. Therapy dogs are pets that are trained to visit hospitals, nursing homes, etc. They are not a type of service dog and have no legal or public access rights whatsoever.
5. Emotional support animals are not the same thing as therapy dogs, nor are they service dogs. Emotional support animals also do have the legal rights granted to have public access.
6. Wafi can not ‘also be legally considered a therapy animal’, as therapy animals HAVE NO legal designation and they are pets that visit hospitals, etc.
7. A PTSD dog is not ‘an example’ of a dog being used for ‘comfort and emotional support’. PTSD dogs, so long as they are task trained, are legally valid service dogs.
Please correct these errors, as presenting this egregious misinformation on what are legal matters can be very damaging to the public and to disabled service dog handlers. It’s actually quite alarming to see that the Director of Disabled Students is so ill informed on this subject.
Don Reply:
September 22nd, 2016 at 4:35 pm
Maryjane, great comment, but I think there’s a typo in #5. It should read, “Emotional support animals also do NOT have the legal rights granted…”
While I applaud the article raising awareness about service dogs, this article gets a lot wrong about what defines a service dog, the distinction between a service dog and a therapy dog (which what is discribed would be truly considered an emotional support animal, therapy dogs go and comfort humans at hospitals, nursing homes, etc. and have different rights than emotional support animals), and what is required of service dogs (both in getting one and in attire). Either the individual writing the article got it wrong or the Goldstein provided incorrect information to the author. Service dogs are not required to wear any vest or identification. You do not need a prescription from a doctor to have a service dog (but you would for an emotional support animal). The dog does need to be trained to do specific tasks for the handler. The description of waking and calming someone with PTSD who is having an attack could be considered a service animal, not an emotional support animal, if they are specifically trained to wake the handler and perhaps lay on the handler as stimulation to distract from the attack and provide grounding to the present. Finally, while the comfort Martinez’s dog provides her is an awesome point to show the bond they have, Wafi should never be considered a therapy dog.
I am a service dog owner and user. I give this feedback to provide education because miseducation can be just as bad as no education.
I was wondering about puppy trainers are they allowed on campus
