BC Swimming to host community swim lessons

The Renegade Rip





The Bakersfield College men and women’s swim team will host there annual free community swimming lesson for ages two and up at the BC Swimming pool on Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Ten people drown each day in the United States, with most of the cases being young children due to low or no swimming ability.

The BC swim team are aware of the problem and want to help by teaching children how to swim and know how to be calm in the water during a situation and to teach parents the dangers of pools and how to act if your child does fall in the pool. The swim team and the coaches will be volunteering for the event, giving the lessons.

The swim lessons will be running on a continuous 20 minute cycle to get as many kids in the water as possible. During the swimming lessons the swim team will also be taking part of a 6 hour relay and families are more than welcome to watch the team with donations appreciated to get new equipment for the team.