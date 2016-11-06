One act plays subject students to comedy, improv and horror





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

On Oct. 27 and 28 the Bakersfield College drama club got into the Halloween spirit with a series of holiday inspired one-act plays.

The show began with a musical dance number to the catchy tune of “ Shia LeBeouf,” which included performers Ryan Lee and Evan Alvarado performing the lyrics to the song. Immediately following were a few games of improvisation, which included freeze tag, emotional party, chain murder, Doctor Emotional and 185. Both performances were unique unto themselves, thanks to the audience suggestions and the ability of each of the participating actors.

The best of the games played was 185, where the actors had to come up with the most excruciating pun according to whatever person or thing was suggested by the audience. One of the most suggested was Trump, but whether the actors didn’t hear them or chose to ignore them on the first night’s performance is unknown. However they weren’t able to dodge the suggestion the second night and spouted their impromptu jokes following “185 Trumps walk into a bar and the bartender says…”

The first of the scripted plays was “Creatures,” written by Jane Abbot. A young engaged couple’s relationship comes under the microscope when the truth about the groom-to-be’s secret is revealed that he is a werewolf.

From there it’s one revelation after another, when the werewolf, played by Jesse Castaneda, discovers his fiancee has been smoking, hoarding chocolate and hiding the fact that she is an alien. Although, even with all of the secrets the two accept each other for who they are and live happily ever after.

Drama club president, Cody Ferguson, wrote the two plays that followed. “Ahoy!” tells the comedic story of John, played by Allan Brexton, who works at a pirate-themed restaurant that struggles to bring the added level of “flare” his boss is looking for in his performance. Ultimately, he goes over the top and the patrons to the eatery quickly abandon ship. “The Clown,” tells the story of Gregory, played by Jose “Paco” Tenorio, who gets kidnapped and held hostage by a clown, played by Nolan Long. All of the scene’s action takes place in a single spot of light, leaving the rest of the Blackbox Theatre in pitch darkness.

The scene is tense and held well by the two performers until the final moment arrives and Gregory meets a quick end.

The final play was “Family: Halloween,” written by Reg and Kathy Autwell. Family tells the story of Josh, played by Allan Brexton, who is eager to get his two significant others on-board for the Halloween festivities.

However, they are not as keen as he is when it comes to dressing up and going door-to-door for candy.

Overall, the plays were well written and acted. The only bad part was that the show played for just two nights.

Depending on the projects, drama club meets once a week in the Blackbox Theatre (PAC 107) at 4:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday.