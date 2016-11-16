Playoff’s announced: Women’s soccer receives the 17th seed, face Mt. SAC





The Bakersfield College women’s soccer team finished the season on a three-game winning streak and finished with an 11-7-2 overall record and a 5-3 record in Western State-East Conference play.

The Renegades beat Citrus College 2-1 on Nov. 1. Arielle Joven scored four minutes into the game for BC.

That 1-0 lead would hold until the 83rd minute when Citrus College tied it up on a goal by Jasmine Collier.

The Renegades took the lead in the 88th minute on a goal from Sabrina Sanchez, which proved to be the game winner.

The Renegades were on the offensive most of the game, managing 12 shots on goal, but they were only able to score twice.

Alondra Villa made two saves on three shots for BC.

BC then beat Victor Valley College 3-2 on Nov. 8. BC scored one minute into the game on a goal from Arielle Joven assisted by Sabrina Sanchez.

Victor Valley tied it up in the 18th minute on an Adriana Contreras goal assisted by Ashley Herrera.

Odalys Espinoza scored in the 60th minute to give BC a 2-1 lead.

Espinoza would score another goal 15 minutes later to give the Renegades a 3-1 lead.

Contreras also scored one more goal for Victor Valley to make it 3-2. BC had 11 shots on goal.

Alondra Villa was the goalkeeper for BC and she made three saves on five shots.

“You got one more game left to see what’s possible after this. We’ll know more after Friday where everything stands. Tonight it was a very close game and we didn’t have a very good first half,” said head coach Scott Dameron.

I thought they did a good job making the adjustments that we asked them to make in the second half. They’re just looking to finish with a win. They’ve been playing well and we want to finish out on the best possible note,” said Dameron.

BC beat Antelope Valley College in their regular season finale 1-0 on Nov. 11.

Amelia Lopez scored the only goal in the 73rd minute on an assist from Arielle Joven. The Renegades had nine shots on goal.

Jeanette Gutierrez was the goalkeeper for BC and she saved all five shots that she faced.

When asked about the season as a whole, Dameron said, “We like the way they play. I think they’re always trying to play. There were some better moments and some rougher moments.”

I think they’ve grown over the course of the season and it goes by fast. As a coach there’s always something to work on, but I like the way they fight, and I like the way they battle,” said Dameron.

“They pass the ball well and I think we move the ball very quickly and that’s just kind of the style that we’re trying to play. I think when we move the ball quickly and play simple we’re hard to deal with. It’s always a process. You’re never done improving something, so we look at everything and try to improve on everything every day,” said Dameron.

The meeting to determine if the women’s soccer team would make the playoffs was held on Nov. 15. The Renegades received the 17th seed and will travel to Mt. SAC on Nov. 17 for round one action.