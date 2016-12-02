BC pledges support in time of uncertainty





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Bakersfield College president Sonya Christian took to the BC Delano Campus to make a public statement addressing the college’s undocumented students on Nov. 21, given uncertainty following the Nov. 8 election.

“I understand that many of these students are considering dropping their spring courses with the hope of becoming invisible in response to the fear that they, their friends or their families may be taken away from their homes and schools and taken out of the United States.

“Students, let me make something very clear: Bakersfield College stands with you,” Christian said.

Christian emphasized the importance of education, and urged students to follow through with their classes.

“Our dedication to education is unconditional, constant, and unwavering,” she said.

“The reason we are here today is not political one way or another. This is neither the time nor the place. Do not diminish what we do by making it a means to another end. We are here to support the mission of Bakersfield College. We are here to simply support our students, and we are here to affirm that education is a right for all.”

Christian made clear that BC’s stance is one of inclusion, citing the diversity of the college’s staff, faculty and student body.

Speaking directly to undocumented students, Christian said, “we are here for you and we will do what it takes so you can stay focused on your studies, focused on your education, and work toward the goal of graduation.

“I ask you to attend your fall classes, and register for your spring courses. Do not disappear.”

Christian closed by pledging to students and faculty alike to affirm and support the college’s diverse student body in the future.

“Bakersfield College is and will always be a place of hope, transformation, diversity, acceptance and dreams.”