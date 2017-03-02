The Lego Batman Movie: A new and hilarious look at The Dark Knight

Google Images Google Images





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

“The Lego Batman Movie” was such a fun and comedy filled movie that took me by surprise, even with the success of the last Lego Movie. When I heard about this movie, the biggest thing that came on mind was that this was all just for profits by merchandise and a new set of toys.

Though “The Lego Batman Movie” did everything that the first movie did right, it was just jokes after jokes in both ways adults and children could enjoy.

It has quirky comedy where they say things that are just so dumb where you can’t help but laugh, and when they shoot their guns all you hear are the Lego characters going “Pew-Pew.” It also has more jokes that adults would mostly get, and that’s what makes it entertaining for older audience.

Will Arnett return as the voice of lonely vigilante Batman, that has to face one of the hardest fear of his life, finding a family. After fighting and all the glamour of being a superhero, Batman returns to his secluded huge mansion home, to prepare lobster in a microwave (seeing batman working a microwave is actually very funny to watch) and trying to find the right HDMI on his huge television set to watch romantic comedies by himself which is “Jerry Maguire”, giving the film a sad lonely look at his life.

Even a heart broken Joker which is voiced by Zach Galifianakis, takes Batman’s loneliness hard, as he finds out The Joker and Batman were never a “thing” treating it like a break up. The movie also includes Michael Cera as Robin, Rosario Dawson as Barbra Gordon.

The plot is so simple yet really fun, packed with so much from the DC universe and as well as other movie characters. Batman has to let himself be part of a family again, which helps bring a number of fun characters that brings the strongest aspect of this movie, humor.

The best part of the movie is that, it pays homage to all the Batman movies, even all the way to the original TV show, they actually show a small clip of Adam West’s Batman dancing around for King Tut. Fans of Batman can quickly recall the references the movie throws at you throughout the movie, and funny ones too, like villains from the Batman universe you would’ve totally thought that isn’t real, like The Eraser, Egghead, and being serious here Condiment King.

The movie’s beautiful animation and great humor from a great cast of comedians makes this movie a definite movie to watch, even though some jokes in the movie, like Batman beat boxing didn’t really hit with me. “The Lego Batman Movie” is more than just an animated parody, it actually finds a new and refreshing take on the Batman universe, making it a great Batman movie.

(4 stars out of 5)