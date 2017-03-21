‘Logan’ A Wolverine movie made just for fans

Let me start off this by just telling anyone who is a personal fan of Wolverine, your feelings are going to be hurt, so maybe see this alone.

This past weekend, Marvel Studios released “Logan,” the third and final Wolverine stand-alone film. They began to tease us about what the movie would be in 2014 at San Diego Comic Con when Hugh Jackman, the actor who plays Wolverine said “Old man Logan.” Those three words alone set all of the fans ablaze, so for the next two and a half years, they would occasionally release still shots from set with Logan looking older than ever.

They released the initial trailers at the bottom of 2016, and they were very compelling. They showed Logan looking very old and worn, accompanied by Professor X and a very temperamental little girl who had claws just like Wolverine. I was so excited for the movie solely because of Logan, but to see this little girl who was seemingly as cool as him had me ready to purchase multiple tickets.

Thankfully, this past weekend the wait was over, and I was able to experience this masterpiece. As I was watching the movie at the beginning, there was just this atmosphere of gloom and depression.

Growing up, Wolverine was someone I looked up to. I wanted to be just like him, and here you see this old man getting his butt kicked for a good hefty portion of the movie.

He does have those scenes where he literally rips people to shreds, but this film definitely portrays Wolverine not as this larger than life super hero who might not ever die, but as Logan, a human who gets old just like all of us. It displays the humanity of Logan, which makes him miles more relatable to the audience.

My personal favorite part of the movie was Laura a.k.a X-23. She was the little girl in the trailer who was wreaking as much havoc as Wolverine, if not more.

She is silent for most of the movie, but her silence spoke volumes. She may be this truly dangerous little girl with deadly weapons for hands, yet she truly was a child. She really at the end of the day just wanted to be understood, and feel connected to someone. When she finds out that Wolverine is her father, their relationship becomes more interesting and compelling throughout the movie.

The main part that I was not a fan of was the ending for more than one reason, but mainly because it was open-ended. It left you wondering what happens next. Is Laura OK? Are her friends OK? Is this really the final time we’re going to see Wolverine on the big screen? It just left me with so many feelings and questions that I need answered.

Overall, Logan was a great movie and definitely better than the more recent X-Men movies. Even if you are not a superhero fan, check it out. The humanity of this movie is beautiful.

(5 out of 5)