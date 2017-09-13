First time at First Friday





Ever since I moved to Bakersfield, I always heard people talk about First Friday. I had heard both good and bad things. Most people told me that the monthly event was a must-see.

Years after living here, I had still not been to a First Friday. As I thought about options for my adventure, I stumbled across a flyer on my way to class and decided it was finally time to go. The flyer promised music, food, performances, and vendors.

The event is held on the first Friday of every month, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. I decided to go around 6 p.m. with hopes of escaping the summer heat. It was still very sunny when I arrived on Eye Street, but it was much more manageable.

When I arrived, there were only a couple of vendors, so I was a little disappointed. Still, I decided to look around and wait for more people to arrive.

I spent some time window shopping and was eventually asked to join some people in the Bakersfield Art Association’s office. The association was having an exhibition of the work made by students.

Once inside, I realized why people love First Friday so much. In addition to the exhibits, they had free wine and food. People were very friendly, and I got to meet some of the artists whose works were on display.

After that, I went back outside, and the street was now filled with people. There was music playing in the background and more vendors on the street. There was a lot of beautiful art for sale, and the prices were very accessible.

I chatted with different people who sell their products during First Friday. They had drawings, sculptures, handmade jewelry, and home decoration items. There was also a booth for those who were more daring and wanted to get a tattoo.

I must say that I was pleasantly surprised by the nice atmosphere of First Friday. I am one of those people who believe that there is nothing fun to do in Bakersfield, but this event proved me wrong.

I got to experience a side of Bakersfield that I did not know. I met incredibly talented people that were sweet and welcoming. Most importantly, I spent the evening doing something different, and it drew me closer to this town to which I now call home.