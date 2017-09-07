Welcome week at BC welcomes new students to campus





Bakersfield College welcomed new students with activities, food, music, and entertainment. During the first two weeks of class, Welcome Week introduced students to life as BC renegades.

Welcome Week has become a yearly event; this year, the event was held from Aug. 21 to Sept. 2. Activities included everything from movie screenings to concerts and more.

For most of the week, new students were encouraged to stop by different buildings where they could receive helpful information including campus maps and student planners. BC staff also helped students find their way around campus.

Patricia Costa, a returning student, said that Welcome Week was an excellent way to meet new people and provide them with the support needed to begin their journey at BC.

One of the first activities was the BC tie-dye where students got to make their own shirts. The event attracted dozens of people, which gave new students a chance to meet other students.

Aug. 23 was all about the arts and entertainment. The band Epic Proportions performed at the Campus Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For those who wanted a more hands-on experience, the Fireside Room hosted a bowling game.

The second part of the week began with an event called Cafesito Time, hosted by BC Student Government Association President Dezi Von Manos. The event allowed for students to learn more about BCSGA while enjoying free pizza and horchata.

Rayven Acosta Webb, Student Trustee, stated that events such as Cafesito Time had the goal of getting students involved and sharing information about the role of BCSGA in implementing change at BC.

The rest of the week was focused on giveaways and student support. The Renegade Pantry was open every day, and it offered snacks and other goods for students who needed them.

Other events included the student involvement festival, which brought music, outside vendors, and different student organizations to the Campus Center.

As Welcome Week came to an end, students were encouraged to get involved and take advantage of the different success tools that BC has to offer.