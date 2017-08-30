Robbery took place at intersection close to BC
An email was sent out to students and faculty members on Aug. 28 warning students of a robbery that happened on the intersection of Mount Vernon and Christmas Tree Lane.
The email said, “A short time ago Bakersfield Police responded to a strong armed robbery to a business located at the corner of Mt. Vernon and Christmas Tree Lane. No weapons were involved. The suspect was last seen running east on Christmas Tree Lane carrying a cash register.
The suspect is described as:
Hispanic Male, late teens/early 20’s
Wearing a blue baseball cap, blue shirt, black shorts, medium build.”
Students and faculty members were asked at the end of the email to contact Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111 or Bakersfield College Public Safety at 661-395-4554 if any information can be provided about the crime.
