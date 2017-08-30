The news site of Bakersfield College

Robbery took place at intersection close to BC

Brandon Cowan, Web Editor
August 30, 2017

An email was sent out to students and faculty members on Aug. 28 warning students of a robbery that happened on the intersection of Mount Vernon and Christmas Tree Lane.

The email said, “A short time ago Bakersfield Police responded to a strong armed robbery to a business located at the corner of Mt. Vernon and Christmas Tree Lane. No weapons were involved. The suspect was last seen running east on Christmas Tree Lane carrying a cash register.
The suspect is described as:
Hispanic Male, late teens/early 20’s
Wearing a blue baseball cap, blue shirt, black shorts, medium build.”

Students and faculty members were asked at the end of the email to contact Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111 or Bakersfield College Public Safety at 661-395-4554 if any information can be provided about the crime.

