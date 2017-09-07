How to get rid of excess paunch





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Summer is almost gone, but our secret desire to have a beach body remains. Whether you want to lose or gain weight, getting the body you want requires commitment and consistency.

Be warned, however, that wanting to look like a celebrity is both unrealistic and impossible. Still, we all have a few things that we would like to change.

If you are like me, then your goal is to lose weight this year. To be honest, it might be a bit too late for those who promised to lose 50 pounds before 2017 was over. For those who would still like to be a couple of pounds lighter, there is time.

I have tried everything for weight loss but only found some approaches to be effective. One of the most effective tools for losing weight quickly is Jenny Craig. When I did it, I lost about 30 pounds in two months.

T h e way Jenny Craig works is that they p r ov i d e you with food for the week. You are not allowed to eat anything other than their brand, but that works considering that the meals are delicious.

Meals include anything from lasagna to chicken fajitas, so you are not deprived of your favorite foods. They do it this way because their portions are minuscule, so it would be extremely difficult for you to gain weight even if you eat a lot.

Despite being so small, the meals are surprisingly satisfying. The only thing that is not satisfying is how much money you have to spend to be on Jenny Craig. This way of living is not for the broke.

I quit Jenny after realizing that I am not, in fact, rich. A couple of months later, all of the weight I had lost came back, and then some. I learned the hard way that weight loss that comes easy is often not sustainable.

This experience did teach me something valuable, which is that portion control can contribute to weight loss. When done right, it can help you lose weight without having to obsessively count calories.

I know that some people find all the measuring of portions kind of confusing, but there are simpler ways. If you do a quick search online, you will find hundreds of stores that sell portion-control plates and containers.

I got one that included different sized containers for each food type. For example, there was a small container for rice and a bigger one for chicken. Again, look around and you are sure to find the one option that best fits your needs.

There are still a few months left before this year ends, so now is the perfect time to work on your resolutions. Portion control is highly recommended based on my personal experience, but always do what feels best for you.

In the end, that is what matters most. You should find out what works for you and stick to it. Consistency is key for weight loss, and for anything in life for that matter.