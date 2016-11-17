Playoff Update: Women’s soccer falls short; Volleyball seeding announced
November 17, 2016
Women’s soccer suffered a 2-0 loss in playoff action on the road at Mt. San Jacinto in the Southern Regional Play-in game.
Women’s volleyball after securing the Western State-East Conference Championship last night, received the 11th seed in the southern region playoffs. The Renegades will travel to #6 El Camino on Nov. 22.
The Rip will have in depth coverage in our final issue of the semester hitting newsstands on Nov. 30.
