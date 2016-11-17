The news site of Bakersfield College

Playoff Update: Women’s soccer falls short; Volleyball seeding announced

Joe Bergman

Kyle Cortez, Managing Editor
November 17, 2016

Women’s soccer suffered a 2-0 loss in playoff action on the road at Mt. San Jacinto in the Southern Regional Play-in game.

Women’s volleyball after securing the Western State-East Conference Championship last night, received the 11th seed in the southern region playoffs.  The Renegades will travel to #6 El Camino on Nov. 22.

The Rip will have in depth coverage in our final issue of the semester hitting newsstands on Nov. 30.

