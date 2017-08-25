Memorial Stadium rally slideshow

Slideshow • 4 Photos





The Bakersfield College Athletics Department held a Rally outside of Memorial Stadium at 11:30 a.m. on August 3 to present a banner announcing the sale of season football tickets. Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh spoke at the event and praised BC’s football team for bringing camaraderie to the community.