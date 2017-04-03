Applying for graduation deadline extended





The deadline to apply for graduation has been extended to April 7.

Dr. Janet Fulks, Dean of Institutional Effectiveness, explains in an email about the extended deadline.

“This deadline is key because even if students are not planning on going through graduation, it is required to evaluate their certificate and degree completion.

“Students must download the form and degree works audit and turn these in at window 7. They may need to see a counselor or ed advisor if some courses are missing evaluation that were transferred or credited.”

The form is at https://www.bakersfieldcollege.edu/sites/bakersfieldcollege.edu/files/2015%20Candidacy%20for%20Graduation%20-%20Fillable.pdf

Any questions about the form or deadline, you may contact Dr. Janet Fulks, Bakersfield College, 661 395-438.