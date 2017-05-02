BC Career Day showcases job opportunities





Career Day took place at the Bakersfield College Campus Center on April 26. There were a total of 96 different employers to give insight on job openings for students and other information about their companies. Gabriela Martinez, 21, a psychology major, attended Career Day at BC to apply for jobs. This is her fourth year at BC and she is planning on finishing her associate’s degree for transfer and then wants to attend San Francisco State.

Martinez was in the middle of filling out an application for a job that she was interested in because she likes helping kids. “I used to be in swim for four years in high school,” Martinez said. “So, I kind of still want to pursue that, and not only that, I want to get a life guardian certificate. And this is one of those ways I can achieve that while helping kids which I like doing because I used to work at the Boys & Girls Club.”

Stephanie Baltazer, a job development specialist at BC, was in charge of the event. “So, basically, we’re trying to bring employers to the students, employment opportunities,” she said. “There are employers here that are interviewing on the spot hiring for positions, so we just want students to be able to apply what they are learning in class and be able to connect employers within their industry so that they can get a job.”

Baltazer said that the educational department is trying to come out with a new app to help students get jobs.

“One thing that we are trying to do is implement a new software; it’s all online. It’s an app to the students’ phone so that employers can post jobs. It will go straight to the student’s phone. That’s one way we are trying to make opportunities available literally in the students’ hand,” she said.