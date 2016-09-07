Women’s soccer starts off strong





The BC women’s soccer team hopes to improve on last year’s record of 7-10-3 overall and 5-6-2 in the Western State Conference-South Division.

So far, they have done just that by starting the season 2-0-1.

They have scored a total of 11 goals through the first three games, while only allowing three.

BC opened the season against LA Valley College and beat them 4-1. BC won their second game 5-0 against West Hills Lemoore College.

BC ended up tying with Clovis 2-2 in their third game of the season.

Head coach Scott Dameron is happy with the way his team has played, but he says they still have a lot of things that they need to work on.

“We’ve scored a couple goals in each game, so it’s good that there’s been a lot of balance. We’ve had different people contributing, but there’s still a lot that we need to work on,” said Dameron.

“There’s been some things that we’ve learned, and we’ve had a lot of people playing a lot of different spots, so I think we’re still kind of figuring out where everybody goes.”

Dameron said his team is taking it one game at a time and trying not to get too ahead of themselves this early in the season.

“We’re just playing today. I think they see it as something like we’re a team that could do something, but right now we’re just focused on the next game. That’s really just how we’re trying to take it right now,” said Dameron. “We know that there is some potential with this group, but if we can just focus on the game we’re playing and not focus on the rest until later when it comes, we’ll be fine.”

The women’s soccer team had five different players score goals in the first two games of the season. That kind of balanced attack has made Dameron impressed with his team.

“What’s impressed me is that we’re balanced. I wouldn’t say that there’s one person that you stop and you stop us. Even today, a lot of goals came from a lot of different people, so that’s what has impressed me,” said Dameron.

“What I’ve been happy with is that we’ve been able to plug a lot of different people into a lot of different places and they’ve been pretty multi-functional and so that’s making us a lot more versatile and we can kind of try a lot more things.”

The women’s soccer team plays their next five games on the road, before having a three-game homestand.

Their next home game will be on Sept. 27 against West LA College.