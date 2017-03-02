Tennis serves up wins

Jesse Najera Sophomore Riley Tucker follows through on a serve against Antelope Valley on Feb. 23.





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Bakersfield College’s women’s tennis team is off to a good start with 10 wins and one loss. Feb. 21 against Orange Coast College was an important one, even though it wasn’t a conference game. BC and Orange Coast came undefeated. One of them was going to go home with a loss. Coach Nick Laudermilk said after the game, “Somebody was going home with a loss, and unfortunately it was us. But we did not go down without a fight. The lady ‘Gades took their first loss of the season but learned a lot about themselves in the process.”

Sophomore Riley Tucker and Brittany Aguilar won 8-3, and freshman Serena Contreras and Arianna Acevedo won 8-4 in doubles. Out of the six singles matches, Chloe Moreno and Acevedo both won. Days later on Feb. 24, the BC women came back to shut out Antelope Valley College. The team won their singles matches by an average of 6-0, and won their doubles by an average of 8-0, remaining undefeated in conference. On March 2, they will be away at San Francisco.

Meanwhile, the men’s teams has an overall record of 1-3, including three matches that were postponed because of rain and rescheduled for later in the season.

On Feb. 24, the men played at Santa Barbara City College and ended up winning 5-4. Mario Cabaloza (6-2, 6-0) and Ivan Rivera won their singles matches against the Vaqueros.BC won two out of the three doubles matches. Freshman Zachary Gomez and Mario Cabaloza scored 8-5, and sophomore Austin Lux and freshman Alec Slykerman scored 8-0. “The guys are happy with this win, and they are ready to win some more. They are gaining the skills they need to win,” said head coach Nick Jacobs.

The men’s team will be hosting Victor Valley on March 2 at 2 p.m.