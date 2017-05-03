BC athletes advance to SoCal track meet





Bakersfield College’s Mason Grantz placed first in two events and second in another during the Western State Conference Finals track and field meet April 29 at Moorpark College. The meet served as a qualifier for the Southern California Prelims scheduled May 6 at Cerritos College. The prelims are a qualifier for the Southern California Finals on May 13, and that meet serves as a qualifier for the State Championships May 19-20 at American River College in Sacramento. Grantz placed first in the hammer throw at 127 feet 4 inches and first in the shot put at 46-10.

He placed second in the discus with a throw of 160-2. Teammate Cesar Patino placed first in the 1,500-meter run with a time of 4 minutes 6 seconds, and he took fifth in the 5,000 with 16:07.67. BC’s Jacob Bookout took second in the high jump at 6 feet 8 inches, and Jacob Franco was eighth in the 10,000 in 34:41.57. BC’s men’s 400-relay team placed third and the 1,600-relay team took fourth.

For the women, Asia Counts placed third in the long jump with 17 feet and seventh in the triple jump at 33-5. Jasemine Green took third in the 100 in a time of 12.50 and eighth in the 200 at 26.18, Alyssa Morales placed eighth in the 5,000 with

19:21.35 and eighth in the 10,000 with 41.26.28. Zariah Marr was eighth in the 100 at 13.00. BC’s Celia Hickman placed fifth in the javelin at 98-6 and seventh in the 100 hurdles in 16.52.

Chelsea Downs was sixth in the javelin in 96-2. Veronica Slade was eighth in the high jump at 4-7. The women’s 400-relay team placed third and the 1,600 relay team was sixth. In team competition at the WSC meet, the Renegades finished eighth in men’s (57 points) and women’s (39 points) competition. Glendale won the men’s team title with 131 points, and West L.A. won the women’s title with 173.5.