BC women vie for playoff spot

Since their loss to Canyons, the Bakersfield College women’s basketball team has come back to win three games in a row against LA Pierce, Santa Monica, and West LA respectively. The last game of the Renegades’ regular season is Feb. 15, 7 p.m. at the Gil Bishop Sports Center.

On Jan. 28, the Renegades were unable to protect a 12-point lead against Canyons, as Lady Cougars’ freshman guard Morgan Bizzell came out in the second half and scored 22 points. “That was a bummer,” coach Paula Dahl said, “There were four times we had shot clock violations, and they took it and just hit the bottom of the net. So you know they put stuff up, and they hit everything. We kind of went into panic mode, and it just kind of erupted into the perfect storm.” After letting the lead slip away against Canyons, the Renegades did not hang their heads. They went right back to practice, so that they could come back to beat LA Pierce.

“The thing that made me really happy was that I’ve never seen a team regroup so late in the season.” Dahl said. “They knew they were just going to come in and beat Pierce, but after that loss [to Canyons] they just asked, ‘Coach can I come in early just shoot?’ They were just as passionate about the game. That’s what I love about this team. They’ve fought all season long to get where they are, and that’s all you can ask for,” said Dahl.

This drive took them to win the games they did. The leading scorer, Kennedy Neilsen, averaged 18-22 points a game throughout the three-game stretch. Julie Olvera, Marissa Figueroa, and Angie Kroeger also filled up the stat line, contributing to the Renegades success, while sophomore forward Mackenzie te Velde has consistently logged doubledoubles.

The upcoming game Feb. 15 against Canyons will determine whether or not the Renegades become conference runner-ups, and if they are able to move on to the playoffs. After winning three games since the tough loss against Canyons, the Renegades are ready to face them again. “I think we’ll beat them. My team’s not happy about that one. During our practices we’ve been working on speeding the game up. Two of their lead scorers are back, so we’re glad we get to play them. But we’re gonna win,” Dahl said.