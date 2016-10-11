Altercation at the Financial Aid Office





On Oct. 10, several black males chased a Hispanic male into the Financial Aid Office, where they challenged each other to fight. One unidentified male was armed with a small screwdriver.

Staff in the area immediately reported the incident to Public Safety.

The black males fled the scene prior to Public Safeties arrival. No screwdriver was located at the scene.

The Hispanic male was questioned by Public Safety, he was uncooperative and could not produce any identification. He was subsequently escorted off campus.

If you have information regarding this incident, or other general safety concerns, contact Public Safety at (661) 395-4554.