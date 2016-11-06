‘Driven by Art’ brings color and whimsy to downtown Bakersfield





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

If anyone has driven around downtown Bakersfield after Oct. 2, they may have seen the painted trucks on display as part of the Bakersfield Museum of Art’s project, “Driven by Art.” The colorfully-painted fiberglass models of a ’50s style pick-up truck are to commemorate the museum’s 60th anniversary.

The pick-up was chosen because it was the typical style at the time the museum first opened its doors and because it represented the ideas and industries of Bakersfield.

Each of the 33 models are sponsored by a local business and artists from the Kern County area were given the chance to display their artistic talents.

David Koeth, 57, professor of graphic design at Bakersfield College, was given the opportunity to showcase his art, with the help of Nano Rubio, for the company Structure Cast.

They also provided the concrete platforms attached to each of the vehicles.

“I chose the Coso petroglyphs because Structure Cast is a concrete company and petroglyphs are on stone. So, I thought it was a good combination,” said Koeth.

Petroglyphs are images carved into stone by the native peoples, typically picturing life or items of import at the time. The Coso petroglyphs are located within China Lake and Ridgecrest.

Koeth worked with petroglyph expert Alan P. Garfinkel to make sure that the art he was creating was authentic to the Coso tribe.

“I put the big horn sheep all around the sides because they were important to the Coso people, and one of the most used images,” said Koeth.

Koeth also added a little whimsy to the accuracy by replacing the typical truck gun rack with a set of “atlatl” that were once weapons used by the desert peoples.

In addition to Koeth, other BC faculty and alum have participated with the project.

Adjunct art professor Cameron Brian has his work adorning a vehicle adjacent from the entrance to The Mark, restaurant and bar, on 19th Street.

However, his truck, which featured a small peak of oranges, has since been vandalized and no longer carries any cargo.

Former BC students Liz Sherrwyn, Jose Lumas, and Lorrain Paz have added their individual styles as well.

The trucks will be in their current locations until the January 6, 2017, at which time the businesses that purchased the models will take possession of them or they can donate them to the city, which will put them on permanent display on the Westside Parkway.

Currently, 12 of the business have donated their pieces. Koeth’s “Rock Art” is one of the donated pick-ups.

A map to each of the installations is available on the Bakersfield Museum of Art’s website.