Theatre club plans for holiday show





The Theatre Club has been through a rough patch the past few semesters. Its meetings stopped during the last play in order to work on the previous show that was performed during the Bakersfield College Shakespeare Festival.

The club is back in action, though, and has re-opened for meetings, which fall on Tuesdays at 4:30 p.m. and has since then been involved with student activities including the BC Haunted House/Masquerade Ball and the BC One-Act Festival.

Now club president Cody Ferguson is looking for all types and roles: from dancers, to singers, and comedians to dramatists to join, strengthening the group for the holidays. The Theatre Club will be holding another event with a theme for the holidays, a three-day show, December 1-3.

The actual name for the theme is still being decided by the current members of the Theatre Club, but the aim is to be as diverse as possible. Ferguson is a believer that the holiday season is a season of diversity. The club will be holding auditions this week, including Nov. 16, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center indoor theater.

Cody Ferguson says, “My goal is to give a comedy show just before the finals, because right before the finals will give you something to get your mind off [of them] for a few minutes,” Ferguson said. “If we make this a tradition, right before the final students can forget about the final, meet with friends, and go see some comedy, boom, boom, boom.”

Spring semester also has high hopes for the Theatre Club.

“All next semester we’re expecting to put on five to six different shows, produced, directed, and created by the students and we’re hoping that all the students will come in and audition,” Ferguson said. “We want to get the students back involved with us.”

Student Bethani Gaze said, “Theatre Club has got me into theatre. I actually joined theater to learn more about costume design.

“We’ve had semesters where we didn’t do anything but I’ve been with them now for three semesters. I look up to Ryan and Cody as leaders because they can roll with anything, they can just bounce off each other out of the smallest thing.”

Another student, Martin Arroyo, said, “The improv games that we play in Theatre Club just keep you on your toes, makes you think faster and in the moment.

“If in a play something goes wrong, improv helps you know what to do; you can respond without ruining the linearity of the play. I think that improv is one of the best things you can do as an artist not only as an actor.”