BC offers free health tests

Close BC Student Mathew Cervantes getting his blood pressure checked by Alejandra Rojas. Jesse Najera Jesse Najera BC Student Mathew Cervantes getting his blood pressure checked by Alejandra Rojas.





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The Bakersfield College Nursing Program offered blood pressure screenings, body mass index calculations, and provided information about balanced nutrition to students on March 13 outside of the Student Health Center.

They will be continuing to offer health screenings and provide services with a different theme each month. The theme for March is nutrition. Students were offered the opportunity to learn how to balance their calorie intake, lower their sodium, and maintain healthy eating habits.

April’s theme will be sexually transmitted infection awareness.

“Kern County is ranked the highest in the nation for cases of chlamydia and among the highest in the nation for syphilis and gonorrhea. I feel like people need to be aware of that and know how to protect themselves,” said nursing student Natasha Obrien.

The Student Health Center offers a range of other services including first aid services, single and two-step tuberculosis skin testing, wellness coaching, blood glucose screenings, and urine pregnancy tests. The Student Health Center is located in CC-3, inside of the Campus Center. Contact the center for futher information about their services.