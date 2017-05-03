‘Border Brothers’ premieres at Fox Theater

Close Brian Ross (middle) speaks about his experience working on the film “Border Brothers.” William Dubon William Dubon Brian Ross (middle) speaks about his experience working on the film “Border Brothers.”





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Bakersfield isn’t usually the first city in California that comes to mind when one thinks of movie production, but Hectic Films is trying to change that with the premiere of their comedy film, “Border Brothers”. The film premiered at the Fox Theater on April 20 and included a cast and production team full of Bakersfield residents.

The film, which was filmed over a one-year period in 2011, tells the story of Brian, the owner of a pool cleaning company, who finds himself unable to compete with the new company in town, Hombre Pool Cleaning. Brian, enraged at the loss of his clientele, resorts to joining his family’s crime business, and agrees to begin smuggling marijuana over the U.S./ Mexico border in order to make enough money to save his failing business.

Brian is met with a number of unforeseen circumstances after his product is stolen and he discovers that drugs aren’t the only illegal things he’s been hired to smuggle into the country. Brian, along with the two Mexican men who he finds hiding in the false bottom of his car’s trunk, embark on a journey to reclaim the stolen drugs, with misfortune and unpredictability meeting them every step of the way.The film’s star, Brian Ross, said the film’s premiere was the greatest moment of his life.

“The whole production was like a yearlong and so many ridiculous things happened in between… I had a great time. I think this was a collection of highly talented people who came together to create a local thing, and I couldn’t be more proud,” said Ross. The premiere began with a red carpet event, which gave audience members a chance to meet and take pictures with the cast.

The premiere lasted from 7 to 10 p.m. and ended with a Q&A session that allowed audience members to pose questions to the cast and crew. Hectic Films was formed in 2003 by Rickey Bird and Jason Sanders.

The indie film company has created a number of films, ranging from action and drama to comedy and horror. Hectic Films is currently working on a psychological thriller called “Descensus.” The cast and crew are hopeful that Border Brothers may one day get picked up by Netflix.