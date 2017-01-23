Woman attacked by male near college campus





The Bakersfield College Department of Public Safety was informed of an incident that occurred on Christmas Tree Lane near Mt. Vernon Avenue between 8:30 am and 9:00 am on the morning of Jan. 23.

A female student walking to the campus this morning on Christmas Tree Lane near Mt. Vernon Avenue noticed a

Hispanic Male, late teens to early 20’s

Average build, 5’2”, wearing jeans and a black hoody

walking towards her. When the male got up next to her, he reached out and grabbed her by her arm. The female turned and used peppery spray on the male to defend herself, causing the male to release her and run away.

If you happened to witness this incident or have any information regarding it please contact the Public Safety Office at 395-4554 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.

This is a reminder that while it is our obligation to keep our campus community safe to the best of our ability, each of us play a critical role in providing a safe campus. If you See Something , Say Something , and let’s Do Something about it. If you see something that does not feel or look right to you, it probably isn’t. Safety is a priority at Bakersfield College. BC Public Safety Officers respond to all calls of suspicious activity and pursue every lead it receives. Some leads may actually be the key to solving a case, and it’s always better to let them check things out to ensure the safety of our campus community. You can make a difference

These campus notifications are part of Bakersfield College’s commitment to provide campus area crime information in compliance with the federal Clery Act. As a reminder, please be aware of your surroundings at all times and report any suspicious activity to the Office of Public Safety at (661) 395-4554. Always trust your instincts, and if you feel uneasy about a situation, get to a safe place, and call for help.